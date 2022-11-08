Rajasthan man lynched over drawing of water

PTI

Jodhpur, November 7

A 46-year-old tribal man was beaten to death over drawing of water from a tubewell in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the police said on Monday.

The accused also hurled casteist slurs at Kishanlal Bheel (46), who was from Bhomiyaji ki Ghati in Soorsagar, and did not allow his family to take him to hospital, his brother Ashok alleged.

It was only after the police reached the spot that the seriously injured man was hospitalised where he succumbed to injuries, he added.

The police have arrested three persons, including Shakeel, Nasir and Bablu, and booked them under the SC/ST Act and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The search for others involved in the incident was on, said Gautam Dotasara Station House Officer, Soorsagar police station.

Demanding immediate arrest of all accused as well as financial compensation and a government job for the next of kin, Bheel’s family and community members protested and refused perform the last rites.

“We have been in conversation with the demonstrators so that the postmortem can be done and the body be handed over to the family for funeral,” said Dotasara.

Ashok alleged that some of the locals, including the three arrested, had control over the tubewell installed in the locality. They have also fitted a pump on it and do not let others to use it.