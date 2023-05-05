Rajasthan officers to inspect inflation relief camps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Usha Sharma has expressed happiness over the success and widespread public support of inflation relief camps and said beneficiaries who registered in the camps were twice the daily target in two days.

Appreciating the departments concerned and district collectors for better management of the camps, she directed them to inspect the camps.

Sharma, while reviewing the camps through videoconferencing in the Secretariat recently, emphasised that labels should be pasted on the Chief Minister guarantee cards being given to the beneficiaries.

She also said that with the increase in the number of beneficiaries in the temporary camps, their registration should be done in the permanent camps. She directed the district collectors to set up help desks, make arrangements to deal with heat and provide the staff with arrangements at the camps.

Gaurav Goyal, Secretary to the CM, said the Department of Information and Technology was providing updated data of the registration and progress of the inflation relief camps on the dashboard. With this, the district collectors can make better arrangements by assessing the situation of their district.