 Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation

Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation

Nadda will chair a meeting of the Rajasthan BJP’s core committee to chalk out the strategy for the elections

Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to visit Jaipur on Saturday; likely to tell CM aspirants to work for organisation

JP Nadda. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 28

The BJP is unlikely to present a chief ministerial face in poll-bound Rajasthan and is expected to tell all the aspirants to work for the party organisation to ensure a massive victory over the ruling Congress in the state.

A senior BJP leader said party chief J P Nadda is scheduled to travel to Jaipur on Saturday to take stock of the preparations for the year-end assembly elections which are expected to see a keen contest between the ruling Congress and an upbeat BJP.

Nadda will chair a meeting of the Rajasthan BJP’s core committee to chalk out the strategy for the elections and is expected to tell the chief ministerial aspirants to work for the organisation.

A recent opinion poll projected former chief minister Vasundhara Raje as the most popular face of the saffron party in the desert state, followed by Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat who is a distant second.

The 70-year-old Raje, a five-term Lok Sabha member and two-term chief minister, is considered an aspirant for the top post and a section of BJP leaders have been demanding that she be projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

Raje is also considered to have an uneasy relationship with the BJP’s national leadership, particularly after she lost the assembly elections in 2018 to the Congress.

However, the central leadership is learnt to be keen to project a younger leadership in the state, which has created unease amongst her supporters.

“No decision has been made on declaring a chief ministerial face in Rajasthan,” a senior BJP leader said.

Nadda is expected to discuss formation of election-related committees in Rajasthan with the state leaders of the party, the leader said, adding that the organisational committees will be announced soon.

“A much clearer picture will emerge within the next 10 days,” the leader said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the BJP’s election slogan “Nahi Sahega Rajasthan” (Rajasthan will not tolerate anymore), clearly targeting the incumbent chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

#BJP #Congress #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

No metro project for Chandigarh, Lok Sabha told

2
Haryana

Allegations against Judge Parmar serious: Punjab and Haryana HC

3
Nation

Professor held on charge of sexually assaulting woman on Delhi-Mumbai flight

4
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

5
Nation

AAP spokesperson booked in Noida for making 'communal' remarks in TV debate

6
Chandigarh

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

7
Nation

A black crow moment in Parliament

8
Diaspora

Indian authorities trying to find Hyderabad woman who was found starving on Chicago street

9
Himachal

Kullu-Manali road bears brunt of monsoon fury

10
Himachal

Houses gone, deluge of woes for 130 Sainj families in Kullu district

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

Supreme Court grants bail to activists Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira in Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case

The activists had moved the top court against a Bombay High ...

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Of the 26 parties from the opposition grouping, at least 18 ...

Lok Sabha proceedings disrupted amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid opposition protest over Manipur issue

Soon after the House met at 11 am, the opposition members we...

Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after spat between Chairman, TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Refrain from indulging in theatrics, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tells TMC leader Derek O’Brien

Upper House adjourned for the day

Santokh Singh murder case: AGTF in joint operation with Moga police arrest 3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang

3 shooters of Gopi Dallewalia gang arrested in Moga's Santokh Singh murder case

Preliminary investigation reveals gangster Gopi Dallewalia a...


Cities

View All

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Spurt in land related cases likely after floodwater ebbs

Morning rain washes away MC’s claims of readiness

Dog menace: Majitha road no exception to problem as MC sleeps

Knotty affair: Cables in historical Mai Bazaar act as dampener for tourists

Regularisation: Over 1K teachers stand to benefit in dist

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Chandigarh declares July 29 as public holiday on account of Muharram

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Mohali: Inter-state racket of arms suppliers busted

3 Chandigarh residents lose Rs 93L to cons offering work-from-home jobs; 9 held

National-level kabaddi player among 2 arrested by Chandigarh Police with 18.6 gm heroin

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Man kills woman with iron rod for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi

Issuing whips, arranging ambulances for ailing MPs: Opposition prepares for fight on Delhi services bill in Rajya Sabha

Delhi Services Bill to be placed in Rajya Sabha next week

Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

Delhi to house world’s largest museum ‘Yuge Yugeen Bharat’

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

Looking forward: Make drainage dept officials accountable for funds spent

Jalandhar: Bhogpur man dies in Canada; police launch investigation

Gates installed on busy stretch, residents write to CM, minister

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana’s Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

Woman complains of breathing problems in Ludhiana's Giaspura; past gas tragedy haunts locals

863 establishments owe Rs 6.26-cr PF dues, EPFO mulls penal action

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda’s last rites to be held tomorrow

After deluge, affected residents await relief

Monsoon fury: For Shivpuri residents, rain comes with spate of trouble

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

No respite from Chhoti Baradari encroachments

Police suspect hand of person known to victim

Students seek probe into lapsed UGC approval

2-day conference on cybernetics concludes