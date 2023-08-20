 Rajinikanth offers prayers to Ram Lalla, visits Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Rajinikanth offers prayers to Ram Lalla, visits Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Rajinikanth offers prayers to Ram Lalla, visits Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

‘If the Lord wishes, I will come again after the construction of the temple is completed’

Rajinikanth offers prayers to Ram Lalla, visits Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya

Actor Rajinikanth offers prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple, in Ayodhya, on Sunday, August 20, 2023. PTI



PTI

Ayodhya (UP), August 20

Filmstar Rajinikanth offered prayers to Ram Lalla on Sunday and saw the construction work of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He also visited the Hanuman Garhi temple and paid obeisance there.

“I wished to come here for a long time. I am fortunate that the wish has been fulfilled. If the Lord wishes, I will come again after the construction of the temple is completed,” Rajinikanth told reporters.

At the Ram Janmabhoomi, he was welcomed by senior officials, including Ayodhya Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh.

The chief priest of the Ram temple Acharya Satyendra Das presented Rajinikanth a model of the Ram temple and a stole with the name of Lord Ram woven on it.

Mahant Raju Das of the Hanuman Garhi temple told PTI that the actor spent around 10 minutes in the temple.

“I express my thanks to Rajinikanth ji... Today, people from different parts of the country, of different professions and Bollywood are being attracted towards Ayodhya,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajinikanth met Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow.

The Tamil superstar reached Lucknow on Friday to promote his film “Jailer”, which hit the screens on August 10. On Saturday, he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The actor said his meeting with the UP CM was “very good”.

On Saturday afternoon, Rajinikanth along with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya watched “Jailer” at a mall in Lucknow.

