Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court grants bail to convict after 32 years in jail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The Supreme Court today granted bail to the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan who has been in jail for 32 years.

“Taking into account that the applicant has spent 32 years in prison, we are of the considered view that he is entitled to be released on bail,” a Bench led by Justice LN Rao said.

Overruling the Centre’s opposition to his release on bail, the Bench noted that he has been released on parole thrice and there has been no complaint about his conduct.

“Perarivalan will have to fulfil the bail conditions imposed by the trial court and report to the CBI on the first day of every month,” the Bench said.

Relief for former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the protection from arrest given to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh who is facing allegations of misconduct and corruption. While extending the protection given to Singh, a Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul posted the matter for further hearing on March 24. —

#rajiv gandhi