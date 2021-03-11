Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner, to take charge on May 15

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The government on Thursday appointed senior-most Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner, who will succeed incumbent Sushil Chandra on May 15, when he demits office after completion of his tenure.

Announcing the decision, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju in a Twitter post said, “In pursuance of Clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022.” The Minister also wished Kumar the best for his new responsibility.

In an official press note, the Ministry of Law and Justice said, “The President is pleased to appoint Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner in the Election Commission of India. Kumar will assume the charge of the office of the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from May 15, vice Sushil Chandra consequent upon his demitting the office of the Chief Election Commissioner on May 14.”