Rajnath Singh: Gap between internal, external security reducing

Tribune News Service

Gandhinagar, October 17

Hybrid warfare has almost eliminated the distinction between external and internal security threats while technological advancements have expanded the nature of threats to national security, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) here on Monday.

“New kinds of threats are coming to the fore. Besides terrorism, cyber war and information war are the new forms of security threats,” the minister said.

The government has adopted a holistic approach to strengthen all aspects of national security, he said, adding “the nation is well equipped to deal with all security challenges”.

National security encompasses security of land and sea borders, air space, cyber, data, space, information, energy, economy and environment and it is essential for a sovereign nation to safeguard these elements.

India, he said, has always withstood invasions and threats to national security and there was a need to outgrow the impact of ‘slave mentality’.

#rajnath singh