Rajnath hails women's role in defence forces

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 13

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the armed forces had opportunities for the youth of all castes and religions.

“Muslim girl Sania Mirza will become India’s first female Muslim fighter pilot after the completion of her course. There was a time when women were hardly represented in the defence forces but, today, women are deployed on warships and in extreme areas such as Siachen,” said the minister while addressing a convocation ceremony of a university in Lucknow.

He hailed the success of women in every field, including the defence forces, and said the government believed in providing more and more opportunities to women on a par with men. Army Chief General Manoj Pande had yesterday announced that women would be allowed in the Regiment of Artillery.