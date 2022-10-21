Rajnath invites US firms to set up units in India

Tribune News Service

Gandhinagar, October 20

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday invited US companies to set up manufacturing units in India and develop technology collaborations with industries to create a global supply chain.

He was addressing a seminar jointly organised by the US-India Business Council and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers as part of the DefExpo here.

During the seminar on “New Frontiers in US-India Defence Cooperation: Next Generation Technology, Innovation and Make in India”, Rajnath said, “India seeks to build indigenous technological and production capacity in collaboration with reputed manufacturers from friendly nations. As our defence base grows, private sector companies from the US can explore the potential for ‘creating in India’ and ‘exporting from India’.”

Talking about the agreement between India and the US to co-develop Air-Launched UAVs under the auspices of the India-US Defence Technology and Trade Initiative, he said unmanned aerial systems and an intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance platform must be developed under the initiative.

Meanwhile, MoUs were inked between Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation and academic institutions.