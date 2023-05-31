Rajnath lauds Indians' contribution to Nigeria

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacted with the Indian diaspora in Nigeria at an event organised by the Indian High Commission in Abuja yesterday. The event was attended by the Indian community not just from Abuja, but also from other cities of Nigeria such as Lagos, the Defence Ministry said.

Nigeria is home to over 50,000 Indians. Indian-owned or operated companies and businesses are among the largest employers in Nigeria.

The Defence Minister appreciated the positive contribution made by the Indian community in Nigeria and expressed confidence that they would continue to keep the Indian flag flying high.

The minister interacted with senior Nigerian dignitaries, including the Chief Justice and Acting Minister of Defence, at a dinner hosted by the Indian High Commissioner. Rajnath Singh was in Abuja to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu.