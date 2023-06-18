Rajnath: Self-reliance in defence sector necessity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 17

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday emphasised the need for self-reliance for the country, saying it was not an option but a necessity in the fast-changing global scenario.

“During the 1971 war, when we needed equipment the most, we were refused. We had to look for alternatives. I don’t want to take the names of the countries that refused our request,” he said addressing an event in Lucknow.

No other option If India wishes to become a military power at the global level, there is no option other than being self-reliant in defence manufacturing. Rajnath Singh, defence minister

The Defence Minister said the Kargil war of 1999 saw a similar story. “During the Kargil war, when our armed forces felt a strong need for equipment, those countries were imparting us lessons of peace. Those who traditionally used to supply us weapons, they too refused,” Singh said.

He further said the work on the UP Defence Industrial Corridor was going at full steam. “About 95 per cent of land has been acquired. In all, 36 industries have been allotted 600 hectares. In all, 109 MoUs have been signed, with an estimated investment value of Rs 16,000 crore,” he added.