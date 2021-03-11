Rajnath Singh: Self-reliance in military hardware a must

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

All efforts need to be made to deliver and commission the first indigenous aircraft carrier, Vikrant, during the 75th year of Independence, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while addressing the top leadership of the Indian Navy at the “Commanders’ Conference” .

The 44,000 tonne warship being made at Cochin Shipyard has seen three successful sea trials.

He said, “The Navy has been at the forefront of indigenisation. It is important for us to leverage the momentum. I urge the senior leadership to maintain their focus on futuristic capability development and to ensure that the nation’s maritime power grows in tandem with our economic interests. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted that being self-reliant in military hardware is a vital necessity.”

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar other senior MoD officials were also present. Singh commended the Navy for their professionalism and dedication in safeguarding the maritime interests of the nation and for maintaining a high operational tempo.

The Navy is having a visible, credible and responsive presence in the Indian Ocean Region and establishing itself as the “Preferred Security Partner”. “The Navy needs to remain a necessary guarantor of India’s maritime trade, security and national prosperity,” he said.

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari interacted with the Naval Commanders and discussed augmentation of tri-services synergy and readiness in the prevailing security environment.

