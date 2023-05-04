Rajnath Singh lays stone for harbour, ship-repair facilities at Maldives

New Delhi, May 3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Maldivian counterpart Mariya Didi today jointly laid the foundation stone for a new harbour and ship-repair facilities in the island nation. Called the ‘Ekatha Harbour’, it will be located at Sifavaru and will be one of India’s biggest grant-in-aid projects.
Rajnath today concluded his three-day visit to Maldives during which the two nations discussed a wide range of regional and global security issues of mutual concern. They agreed to deepen their cooperation in the defence and security domains, the Ministry of Defence said.
