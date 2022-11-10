Rajnath Singh: Ought to be ready for operational contingencies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 9

The senior-most leadership of the Army today briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on how the force was transforming itself to meet future challenges.

The Defence Minister was participating in the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex biannual event, in New Delhi. He was briefed on the “transformational imperatives for a future-ready force”.

Rajnath complimented the Army for the high standard of operational preparedness and capabilities. He commended its efforts in developing niche technologies in collaboration with industry and premier educational institutions.

“I have full faith and confidence in the Army and its leadership,” he said, asking the Army to be ready for operational contingencies.

During the conference (November 7-11), Army’s senior leadership is comprehensively deliberating upon all aspects of existing security scenarios and challenges for the present security apparatus. In addition, the conference is also focusing on issues pertaining to organisational restructuring, logistics, administration, human resource management, modernisation through indigenisation and induction of niche technologies.

