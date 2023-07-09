Rajnath to visit Malaysia tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 8

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day official visit to Malaysia on July 10-11 with focus on consolidating bilateral defence cooperation and the ‘enhanced strategic partnership’.

Rajnath will hold bilateral talks with Defence Minister of Malaysia Dato’ Seri Mohamad Hasan, during which both the ministers will review defence cooperation and explore new initiatives to further strengthen engagements. The minister will also call on Prime Minister of Malaysia YB Dato’ Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim during the visit.

“Both the countries are committed to working on the enhanced strategic partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015,” the Ministry of Defence said today. Rajnath’s visit is significant as Malaysia is one of the six countries locked in a maritime territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea. It is also a key member of the ASEAN.