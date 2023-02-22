Rajnath, UK minister discuss Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today. The ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific, a Ministry of Defence statement said.

They reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements. They also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified a few potential areas of cooperation. Rajnath Singh suggested that UK companies should become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India.