Rajnath, UK minister discuss Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, February 21
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with UK Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace today. The ministers discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific, a Ministry of Defence statement said.
They reviewed their ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements. They also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified a few potential areas of cooperation. Rajnath Singh suggested that UK companies should become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...