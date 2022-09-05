Rajnath's visit to Mongolia, Japan begins today

New Delhi, September 4
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan on Monday with an aim to expand India’s strategic and defence ties with the two countries in the backdrop of evolving regional security matrix and geo-political turmoil.
This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Defence Minister to Mongolia, China’s neighbour. He will be in Japan to be part of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue, where the focus will be on defence technology and greater cooperation. In Mongolia, Rajnath will hold bilateral talks with Mongolia’s Defence Minister, Lt Gen Saikhanbayar.
