Rajya Sabha adjourned for day as govt demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over democracy remarks

New Delhi, March 14
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks.
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a meeting of floor leaders has been called to discuss the issue.
When the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated the government's stance that Gandhi must apologise over his remarks.
Gandhi, during a recent UK visit, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and there was a full-scale assault on the country's institutions. "We have examined the situation. The constitutional provisions, the rules we have framed, the directives that have been imparted by earlier chairmen," Dhankhar said.
He said the directives imparted in the Lok Sabha have also been looked at.
"We are meeting the floor leaders today at 2.30 pm and I am sure you will get my ruling at the earliest, maybe during the course of the day or tomorrow (Wednesday)," Dhankhar added.
Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition members caused uproar over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks.
The Upper House, which saw members cutting across party lines earlier during the session to congratulate India's Oscar winners, witnessed noisy scenes when Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, without naming Gandhi, alleged that he had insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions and said he should tender an apology.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's remarks hit Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Ind...
Supreme Court dismisses Centre's plea for enhanced compensation to Bhopal gas tragedy victims
The disaster had claimed more than 3,000 lives and adversely...
Trial in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case not 'slow-paced', says Supreme Court; asks sessions court to apprise it of developments
The top court observes that though it is not monitoring the ...
Himachal Pradesh Budget session begins on a stormy note over restoration of MLA LAD fund; BJP stages walkout
BJP calls move 'anti-people', CM says restoration will depen...
Video: Himachal CM Sukhu arrives in his old Maruti Alto car to attend his first Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha
Said he has been using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha since ...