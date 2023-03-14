Rajya Sabha adjourned for day as govt demands Rahul Gandhi's apology over democracy remarks

New Delhi, March 14

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said a meeting of floor leaders has been called to discuss the issue.

When the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm after an earlier adjournment, Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal reiterated the government's stance that Gandhi must apologise over his remarks.

Gandhi, during a recent UK visit, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under "brutal attack" and there was a full-scale assault on the country's institutions. "We have examined the situation. The constitutional provisions, the rules we have framed, the directives that have been imparted by earlier chairmen," Dhankhar said.

He said the directives imparted in the Lok Sabha have also been looked at.

"We are meeting the floor leaders today at 2.30 pm and I am sure you will get my ruling at the earliest, maybe during the course of the day or tomorrow (Wednesday)," Dhankhar added.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm after opposition members caused uproar over the government's demand for an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy remarks.

The Upper House, which saw members cutting across party lines earlier during the session to congratulate India's Oscar winners, witnessed noisy scenes when Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, without naming Gandhi, alleged that he had insulted the Parliament and constitutional institutions and said he should tender an apology.

