Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day 2 after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi’s London remarks

Ruling BJP and Opposition MPs trade charges over Rahul Gandhi’s Indian-democracy-in-danger statement made in London recently

New Delhi, March 13

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Monday as the ruling BJP and Opposition MPs continued to trade charges over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian-democracy-in-danger statement made in London recently.

After the Upper House resumed for the afternoon session, having been adjourned earlier in the pre-lunch session, the Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he had raised a serious matter of a senior Congress leader going abroad and stating that democracy is in danger in India and even sought the US and Europe to interfere in the country’s affairs.

The House must condemn such statements and unless he apologises the country will not forgive him, said Goyal, who did not take Gandhi’s name.

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Goyal’s statements, citing two previous rulings of the House, and asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge the remarks of the leader of the House.

As the ruling BJP and Opposition MPs continued to shout and trade charges, Dhankhar adjourned the house for the day. 

