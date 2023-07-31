Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition on Manipur issue

New Delhi, July 31
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as the Opposition kept insisting on a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the House.
As the House reassembled at 3.30 pm after witnessing four adjournments during the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue.
He asked the Opposition members to return to their seats so that the discussion could be initiated.
However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House for the day.
Earlier, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, Dhankhar said the government had agreed to a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 and called for it to be initiated.
When members from the Opposition parties insisted on a discussion under Rule 267, he responded, “Notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted by me. They have been declined by me.” As the uproar continued, the chairman first adjourned the House till 2.30 pm and then till 3.30 pm.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur video 'horrendous', don't want state police to handle it: Supreme Court
Top court questions why the FIR was registered on May 18 whe...
Opposition MPs brief INDIA bloc parties on Manipur situation
Meet at the Parliament House and highlight the ground realit...
Tension in Nuh after VHP's 'Braj Mandal Yatra' pelted with stones, cars set ablaze
Internet services suspended in the area till August 2
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
'I am a disco dancer': Anurag Thakur sings his way through anti-piracy Bill; Opposition fumes
Bill criminalises piracy with up to 3 years in jail, up to R...