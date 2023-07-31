Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day amid uproar by Opposition on Manipur issue

PTI

New Delhi, July 31

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday as the Opposition kept insisting on a discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 267 of the House.

As the House reassembled at 3.30 pm after witnessing four adjournments during the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

He asked the Opposition members to return to their seats so that the discussion could be initiated.

However, as the uproar continued, he adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House reassembled at 2 pm, Dhankhar said the government had agreed to a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue under Rule 176 and called for it to be initiated.

When members from the Opposition parties insisted on a discussion under Rule 267, he responded, “Notices under Rule 267 have not been admitted by me. They have been declined by me.” As the uproar continued, the chairman first adjourned the House till 2.30 pm and then till 3.30 pm.

#Manipur #Rajya Sabha