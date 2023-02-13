Rajya Sabha adjourned till March 13 after continued disruptions by Opposition MPs

PTI

New Delhi, February 13

The first part of the budget session of Rajya Sabha was adjourned till March 13 on Monday after continued disruptions by Opposition MPs who kept up their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

The House, which was briefly adjourned in the morning, will now meet at 11am on March 13 after recess.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who spoke about deliberate obstruction of proceedings, adjourned the House for the day after repeated appeals to bring order went unheeded and Opposition MPs raised slogans in support of their demand for a JPC and also revocation of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil.

"The house stands adjourned, to meet on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 1100 hours," Dhankhar announced soon after the start of the question hour.