Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die amidst ruckus by Opposition

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, April 7

Rajya Sabha was forced to adjourn sine die on Thursday amidst ruckus by the Opposition members.

This marks curtains to 2022 Budget Session.

The House was to be adjourned sine die today, a day before the original schedule of the Budget Session. However, it was adjourned without completing any business apart from laying of the listed papers.

The opposition benches were pressing for a discussion on a host of issues with nothing audible in the ensuing din.

House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said he has not allowed discussion as no prior notice for it has been given to him.

They also trooped in the Well of House while raising slogans.

The Opposition Benches erupted in protest just in the midst of the first Zero Hour mention of BJP's Sushil Modi.

"Do not cross the LOC," Naidu told the protesting members who were trooping towards the Well.

When the protesting members did not pay heed to his direction to restore order in the House, Naidu remarked:"You want me to take action on the last day…I will not favour you with action ?"

When Derek O'Brien of TMC said no discussion was allowed on price rise, Naidu shot back, "Who is responsible for not allowing discussion to happen?"

The House was eventually adjourned without the customary remark of the Chairman of the House during sine die adjournment.