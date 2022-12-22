Rajya Sabha Chairman junks notices on border, price rise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdep Dhankhar today again disallowed two notices one each on the border issue with China and rising prices of essential commodities under Rule 267 of the House, saying they were not in order.

The Chairman, however, reiterated his assurance, which he gave yesterday, to the opposition members that he would invoke Rule 267 on merits. Under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha’s Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business, a listed business of the day can be suspended to take up an urgent matter with the approval of the Chair.