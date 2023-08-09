Rajya Sabha clears tri-services Bill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

Parliament today passed a Bill that provides disciplinary powers to the Commander heading tri-services organisations — like theatre commands. The Rajya Sabha green-lighted the Bill which had earlier been passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4. The Bill shall now go for Presidential assent before getting implemented.

Called the Inter-Services Organisation (Command, Control & Discipline) Bill-2023, it is a long-awaited reform, especially after the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff. Theatre commands are expected to be announced soon and entail having a single commander leading the men and officers from three armed forces.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee in its report on July 21 okayed plans to bring in the law. Initiating the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Bill as necessary to strengthen the armed forces in view of the global security scenario, emphasising that only through better jointness and integration can the military move forward towards securing national interests.

The Bill will ensure better coordination among the three services and bolster the integrated structure, he said, assuring the House that it will prove to be a milestone in the path to India’s military reforms. “The Bill is to empower the Commander-in-Chief or the Officer-in-Command of Inter-services Organisations in respect of service personnel,” say the objects of Bill. Personnel of the Indian Air Force, Army and the Navy are, respectively, governed under the Air Force Act, 1950, the Army Act, 1950 and the Navy Act, 1957.

The Bill does not propose any change to the existing Service Acts, rules and regulations. Service personnel when serving in an Inter-Services Organisation will continue to be governed by their respective Service Acts. However, the Bill will empower heads of Inter-Services Organisations to exercise all the disciplinary and administrative powers as per the existing Acts of the three services.

IIMs amendment bill passed

Rajya Sabha has also given its nod to a Bill which seeks to entrust the management accountability of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) with the President

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aims to empower the President to audit IIMs’ functioning, order probes and appoint as well as remove directors

Nod to nursing Commission Bill

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which are aimed at further improving the quality of education in the healthcare sector, also got the Rajya Sabha’s approval.

#Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha