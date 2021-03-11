Rajya Sabha poll: Media barons' entry trouble for Congress

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, May 31

Media barons Subhash Chandra of Zee and Kartikeya Sharma of NewsX are all set to queer the Rajya Sabha election pitch for Congress candidates in Rajasthan and Haryana with the BJP throwing its weight behind both.

The surprise entries on the last day of nominations can upset Congress calculations.

Until the Independents arrived on the scene, the Congress had estimated it would comfortably win nine seats (two each in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan; one each in Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and TN) and possibly another one in Rajasthan. Elections are due on June 10 for 57 RS seats falling vacant between June and August. Of these, four are in Rajasthan and two in Haryana. Chandra and Sharma’s nominations have opened the scope for cross-voting by forcing an election.

In Rajasthan, the Congress has fielded three candidates Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tewari and the BJP has fielded two — former minister Ghanshyam Tiwari and Chandra.

With open revolt by some Rajasthan Congress over outsiders being fielded and MLAs like Shyam Lodha publicly questioning the move, the Congress could find it hard to win the third seat for Tiwari.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, a candidate needs 41 MLA votes to win. The Congress with 108 MLAs can ensure victories for Surjewala and Wasnik. Left with 26 surplus MLA votes after securing two RS berths, the Congress would need an additional 15 for Tiwari’s win. Chandra’s entry will make that tough. The BJP has 71 MLAs in Rajasthan and will bank on Independents.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, an RS berth victory requires 31 MLA votes. The Congress has exactly 31 MLAs and remains on the edge with its nominee— AICC general secretary Ajay Maken.

The BJP has fielded Krishan Lal Panwar and is all set to back Kartikeya Sharma. In the tight Haryana race, one vote can determine victory or loss. MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi’s absence from Maken’s nomination filing process today has already raised Congress anxieties though the party is confident of Maken’s win.