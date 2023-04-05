Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by opposition

New Delhi, April 5
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2pm on Wednesday as MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus in the House, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group.
Opposition MPs started raising slogans as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House at the start of the day's proceedings. Several Congress MPs were dressed in black as a mark of protest.
Sloganeering increased as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received a notice from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha for suspension of the scheduled business of the day.
Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2pm.
