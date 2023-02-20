Rajya Sabha ruckus: Dhankhar orders breach of privilege probe against 12 MPs

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday referred the matter against 12 opposition MPs, including four of Aam Aadmi Party, to the privileges committee of the House for investigation and reporting.

The 12 MPs facing breach of privilege case are Sanjay Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Sushil Kumar Gupta (of AAP) and Kumar Ketkar, Phulo Devi Netam, Imran Pratapgarhi and Shakti Sinh Gohil, Narabhai Rathwa; L Hanumanthaiah, Ranjeet Ranjan, Nasir Hussain (of Congress).

These MPs were named by Dhankhar in the pre-recess part of the Budget Session for repeated obstructions of proceedings leading to adjournments of the house over the

Adani-Hindenburg issue and revocation of suspended Congress MP Rajani Patil.

Making the reference to the panel, Dhankhar cited “violation of rules of Rajya Sabha by the MPs concerned by repeatedly entering the well of the house, shouting slogans and wilfully obstructing the proceedings compelling the chair to repeatedly adjourn the sittings of the Council of States”.