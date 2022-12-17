Rajya Sabha witnesses fiery exchanges as BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb raises agarwood cultivation issue

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, December 17

The Private Members' Business session of Rajya Sabha on Friday witnessed fiery exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition benches during a discussion on a resolution moved by BJP member and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

Ironically, in spite of the verbal volleys between both the sides, members across the spectrum supported the resolution for sustainable cultivation of agarwood and its products by the Centre.

The resolution pitched for development of the agarwood sector through an apex board with its national headquarters in Tripura capital, Agartala, with a mandate to develop a system to promote its cultivation and exports.

Deb said the cultivation that takes place in Tripura, Assam and parts of Karnataka, should be promoted across the country because of its commercial value which would contribute in a big way to the national economy, especially that of the north-eastern states.

It would make India a leading exporter of agarwood and its products -- used for aromatic purposes -- which are in great demand in Central Asia and Asean countries, besides in Western countries, he said.

Deb informed the House that due to lack of a functional system the products are sold on the black market. He said the cost of pure agarwood oil fetches between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 30 lakh per litre. The oil from infected agarwood fetches upto Rs 75 lakh/litre.

The unique part of agarwood is that it gains in weight and commercial value on getting infected. Root of agarwood fetches astronomical prices, so does the water containing its boiled leaves.

The barbs in the House started when RK Sinha of the BJP was dwelling on the steps taken by the government in Tripura headed by Deb to usher in a policy to promote agarwood cultivation. Also, he dwelt on how it would enhance the economic capacity of the tribals.

Sandosh Kumar of the CPI, John Brittas of the CPI-M and Manoj Jha of the RJD raised points of order against Sinha and urged the House to end Sinha's time to speak.

Sinha hit back, saying while the Communists raised issues of tribals and the poor outside Parliament, they wanted to skip the issues of tribal welfare and farmers in Parliament.

The opposition raised multiple points of order through Sinha's submissions and made case for its halt, but he stood his ground.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal interceded with the Chair on behalf of Sinha.