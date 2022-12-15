Rajya Sabha witnesses repeated disruptions

New Delhi, December 15
Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Thursday as opposition members created uproar after the chair disallowed adjournment notices on several issues, including on alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government.
The House witnessed two back-to-back adjournments of 15 minutes each.
Soon after laying of papers, opposition members sought clarifications on why their adjournment notices were not taken up and demanded discussions on various issues.
This led to uproar following which Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the proceedings for 15 minutes first and then again for another 15 minutes when the House met.
While opposition members created uproar over not being allowed discussion on issues raised by them, BJP members were also on their feet raising the issue of the Bihar hooch tragedy.
Seven opposition members had given adjournment notices under Rule 267 for discussing various issues of importance, which were not allowed by the chair.
As the deputy chairman urged members to allow the Zero Hour to function, members raised strong objections leading to disruption of the proceedings.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Indo-China conflict, besides other issues like the alleged misuse of probe agencies, interference of the government in appointment in higher judiciary, concerns of farmers and other issues.
