 Ram Navami violence: Hindu Front for Justice moves Supreme Court for FIRs, protection of Hindus : The Tribune India

The Hindu outfit said a section of Muslims who do not like the Ram Navami festival of Hindus attack the processions in a pre-planned manner

Clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Sunday evening.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Days after the Supreme Court termed the state as “impotent” in dealing with hate speech, a Hindu organisation on Monday urged it to order registration of FIRs in connection with incidents of violence on Ram Navami in various parts across India.

Citing disturbances and violent acts allegedly committed by Muslims every year during Ram Navami processions across India, Hindu Front for Justice sought protection and compensation for the victims.

In an application filed in the pending hate speech case being heard by a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph,the Hindu outfit said a section of Muslims who do not like the Ram Navami festival of Hindus attack the processions in a pre-planned manner.

Filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the application has sought to make states of West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Telangana parties to the case on account of the fact that Ram Navami violence happened in these states.

Ram Navami festivities were marred by the deaths of 14 devotees in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and clashes and arson in certain parts of the country. The respective state governments have failed tomaintain law and order position and to protect the people’s rightto worship and celebrate religious function in a peaceful manner, it alleged.

“It is submitted that this year on the occasion of Ram Navami, large-scale violence has been committed by the members of the Muslim community in a pre-planned manner in different parts of the country, namely, at Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand),” the plea stated.

It sought directions to the state governments concerned to determine the loss incurred by the people who sustained injuries or lost their lives in the violence. The chief secretaries of the states concerned should be directed to submit reports regarding the causes which led to mob attacks and violence, Jain said.

The plea sought a direction to the state governments to allow Hindu devotees to takeout processions in a peaceful manner from public roads and such requests should not be rejected only on the ground that the area in question is a “Muslim dominated area”.

The Hindu outfit alleged that the members of the Muslim community inorder to create disharmony committed hate crimes by peltingstones at procession and also hiring hoodlums to attack theinnocent devotees out of sheer hatred against Hindus.

Sikkim: Six tourists killed, several others feared trapped in avalanche in Nathula area

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination

This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...

India rejects attempts by China to rename 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh

India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality

In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur's Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl

Singh even shot his pet dog and fled

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24

World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.3 pc in FY24


Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

Farmers protest, demand release of Amritpal Singh's aides

BRTS - hit or flop? Infra of project still incomplete

Days after G20 Summit in Amritsar, Tricolour lights go out

BSF foils intrusion attempt in Ramdass area

After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Push to bring more area under cotton in Bathinda

Bathinda to get botanical garden on 7.5 acres

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Chandigarh: Excise notice to liquor vend running in residential units

Nine Chandigarh heritage items sold for Rs 1.64 crore in US auction

Gang of two-wheeler thieves busted, 4 held

Body found in Sector 50 flat

Country's 1st IAF Heritage Centre set for inauguration in Chandigarh

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

Pregnant woman shot at by neighbour in Delhi for objecting to loud music at function

'No she is not Uorfi': Delhi Metro asks commuters to maintain social etiquette after video of scantily-clad woman goes viral

President bats for imparting education in Indian languages

Give daily reports on water availability to CM, DJB told

Wet morning in Delhi

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Woman killed, 3 hurt after car hits scooter, parked vehicles

Despair sets in, farmers stare at losses, mounting debt

UP man jumps before train near Dakoha, dies

Farmers threaten to oppose AAP govt in Jalandhar bypoll

2 POs arrested

8 of thieves'gangs nabbed

8 of thieves’gangs nabbed

Gang of robbers busted; 3 held

VB nabs 2 cops for taking bribe

CP's 5-month tenure sees record recoveries, arrests

3 held for theft; scooter, cash seized

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

MC fails to ensure waste mgmt

Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Govt hikes Punjabi University's monthly grant to Rs 30 crore

Winners of RGNUL national meet felicitated