Ram Navami violence: Hindu Front for Justice moves Supreme Court for FIRs, protection of Hindus

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

Days after the Supreme Court termed the state as “impotent” in dealing with hate speech, a Hindu organisation on Monday urged it to order registration of FIRs in connection with incidents of violence on Ram Navami in various parts across India.

Citing disturbances and violent acts allegedly committed by Muslims every year during Ram Navami processions across India, Hindu Front for Justice sought protection and compensation for the victims.

In an application filed in the pending hate speech case being heard by a Bench led by Justice KM Joseph,the Hindu outfit said a section of Muslims who do not like the Ram Navami festival of Hindus attack the processions in a pre-planned manner.

Filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, the application has sought to make states of West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Telangana parties to the case on account of the fact that Ram Navami violence happened in these states.

Ram Navami festivities were marred by the deaths of 14 devotees in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and clashes and arson in certain parts of the country. The respective state governments have failed tomaintain law and order position and to protect the people’s rightto worship and celebrate religious function in a peaceful manner, it alleged.

“It is submitted that this year on the occasion of Ram Navami, large-scale violence has been committed by the members of the Muslim community in a pre-planned manner in different parts of the country, namely, at Howrah, Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal), Sasaram and Nalanda (Bihar), Hyderabad (Telangana), Aurangabad (Maharashtra), Vadodara (Gujarat), Jamshedpur (Jharkhand),” the plea stated.

It sought directions to the state governments concerned to determine the loss incurred by the people who sustained injuries or lost their lives in the violence. The chief secretaries of the states concerned should be directed to submit reports regarding the causes which led to mob attacks and violence, Jain said.

The plea sought a direction to the state governments to allow Hindu devotees to takeout processions in a peaceful manner from public roads and such requests should not be rejected only on the ground that the area in question is a “Muslim dominated area”.

The Hindu outfit alleged that the members of the Muslim community inorder to create disharmony committed hate crimes by peltingstones at procession and also hiring hoodlums to attack theinnocent devotees out of sheer hatred against Hindus.

