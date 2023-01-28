Ram Temple there but no Ramrajya, says Pravin Togadia

Amethi (UP), January 28
Antarashtriya Hindu Parishad chief Pravin Togadia on Saturday said that although the Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya, there is no ‘Ramrajya’ in the country yet.
Speaking at an event here in Purey Ramdeen village late on Friday evening, Togadia said, “Ram temple is coming up in Ayodhya but the ‘Ramrajya’ which should have come is nowhere to be seen.”
“Now I want that thousands of Hindus of the country to get houses, children should get a good education, youth must get employment and farmers should get good prices for their crops,” he said.
“Hindus worked together to awaken all and started a campaign to build the Ram temple. Hindus went from village to village to get the support of people and donations to build the Ram temple,” said Togadia.
He said his campaign is that Hindus should be prosperous and safe in the country.
“To make our country prosperous, all Hindus should come forward and unite to get back the lost prosperity of Hindus,” he said.
Togadia also participated in another programme in Musafirkhana.
