Ram Temple will be ready by Jan 1 next, says Shah in Tripura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 5

The ruling BJP on Thursday revived the Ram Mandir pitch as a poll plank ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing that the temple would be ready by January 1 next year.

Ahead of polls, Rs 12,800 cr schemes for N-E With Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura set to go to polls this year, Union Minister for Development of North-East Region G Kishan Reddy has said the Centre has approved development schemes worth more than Rs 12,800 crore for the northeastern states. TNS

This is the first time any BJP leader has commented on the timeline for the completion of the temple, one among the three-decade-old core promises of the BJP, the others being the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the Uniform Civil Code.

Addressing a rally at Sabroom in poll-bound Tripura today, Shah said, “Rahul baba, today I am saying from Sabroom that a grand Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024. Listen to me.”

Shah also said that while the Congress and communists delayed the Ram Mandir construction for years by entangling the issue in a legal rigmarole, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the temple after the Supreme Court’s order permitting its construction”.

The BJP is challenging the CPM and the Congress to defend its government in Tripura, which goes to polls this year.

Shah’s comments came at a time when two prominent leaders associated with the Ram Mandir construction praised Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra and welcomed it for its aim of uniting India.

The yatra is currently in UP.

Shah’s statement signals BJP’s return to temple politics ahead of the 2024 General Election — in reminiscences of party veteran LK Advani’s rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in the 1990s to reclaim the Ram Janmabhoomi which the BJP believed existed at the site of the 16th-century Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

The mandir campaign served as a political revival tool for the BJP in the 1990s.

Reacting to Shah’s announcement, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “So this is BJP’s election plank for 2024. Rather than addressing the challenges confronting India, the Home Minister is announcing a slogan for the next elections.”