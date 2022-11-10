Rampur court rejects Azam Khan’s plea challenging conviction in hate speech case

Bareilly (UP), November 10
A Rampur sessions court on Thursday rejected Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s appeal challenging his conviction in a hate speech case that led to his disqualification from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.
The court, after hearing both sides, turned down Khan’s appeal.
The verdict will pave the way for holding of bypoll in the Rampur Sadar seat which fell vacant following the disqualification of Khan.
The court heard Khan’s appeal on the direction of the Supreme Court which had also asked the Election Commission not to issue the bypoll notification for the Rampur Sadar assembly seat till November 10.
The Supreme Court said the bypoll notification can be issued on or after November 11, once the sessions court decides on Khan’s plea.
On October 27, the MP-MLA court in Rampur convicted Khan in the hate speech case and sent him to three years in jail.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Rampur court to hear and dispose of Khan’s application on Thursday itself.
