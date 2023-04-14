Randhawa briefs Rahul on Pilot issue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is in-charge of the Congress affairs in Rajasthan, and KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation), today met Rahul Gandhi and discussed with him the issue of Sachin Pilot’s recent protest in Jaipur against his own party government in the state.

A warning issued by Randhawa a day before the protest was defied by Pilot, who went ahead with his programme of holding a daylong fast on Tuesday in support of his demand for a probe into alleged corruption by the previous BJP government in the state. Randhawa and Venugopal later met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge’s residence and discussed the Pilot issue with him.