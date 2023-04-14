Randhawa briefs Rahul on Pilot issue

New Delhi, April 13
Former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who is in-charge of the Congress affairs in Rajasthan, and KC Venugopal, Congress general secretary (organisation), today met Rahul Gandhi and discussed with him the issue of Sachin Pilot’s recent protest in Jaipur against his own party government in the state.
A warning issued by Randhawa a day before the protest was defied by Pilot, who went ahead with his programme of holding a daylong fast on Tuesday in support of his demand for a probe into alleged corruption by the previous BJP government in the state. Randhawa and Venugopal later met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at Kharge’s residence and discussed the Pilot issue with him.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls
Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...