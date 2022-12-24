Random covid testing of arriving international passengers begins at Delhi airport

New Delhi, December 24
The random coronavirus testing of arriving international passengers started at Delhi airport on Saturday as the authorities step up measures to prevent possible spread of the infection in the country.
Two per cent of passengers arriving in each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.
Such travellers in each flight shall be identified by the airlines concerned and after submitting the sample, passengers will be allowed to leave the airport.
Thermal screening will be done for all passengers at the point of entry and those found to be symptomatic during screening will be immediately isolated.
The testing of the international arriving passengers started in the morning, according to an airport official.
"We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.
It also urged everyone to cooperate with the on-ground staff during the testing procedures.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hospitals conduct mock drill to test covid preparedness
Union Health Minister is present at Safdarjung Hospital in D...
China to reopen borders, scrap quarantine for international travellers from January 8
The National Health Commission announces that covid-19 manag...
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...
BSF jawan murdered in Gujarat after protest against daughter's objectionable video posted online; 7 people arrested
The incident takes place at around 10pm on Saturday and the ...