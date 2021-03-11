Ranjan Gogoi to donate pay to fund aspiring law students

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 14

Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi has decided to institute a fund to support students pursuing law by donating his entire salary as an MP.

“We have already started receiving applications from students. The CAN Foundation (Confederation of Alumni for National Law Universities) of Madhya Pradesh wants us to sponsor three students under their Project Eklavya,” Justice Gogoi told The Tribune.

The former Chief Justice of India said he would hold a meeting on Wednesday to name the endowment.

Elaborating on his idea of helping poor students to pursue LLB (Bachelor of Laws), Justice Gogoi said, “Ever since I became a member of the Rajya Sabha, I have not taken any salary and allowances, except travel reimbursement. It comes to more than Rs 2 lakh a month. A thought came to me that not taking money does not matter. Why not create an endowment for charitable work?

“I requested the Rajya Sabha people to transfer the money to the endowment I am creating. But they said it can be transferred only to my bank account. Once the money comes to my account I will further transfer it to the endowment account for using it to fund legal education of poor students,” he said.

Nominated to the Upper House in March 2020, Justice Gogoi has not withdrawn his salary and allowances he is entitled to as a Member of Parliament. Opposition members had walked out of the House and boycotted his swearing-in as the nomination came barely four months after he demitted office in November 2019.

Justice Gogoi, who worked as a lawyer in the Gauhati High Court in his initial days and did free legal work for the poor, said the scholarship would cover tuition fee and other ancillary expenses incurred by students.