 Rape case can’t be quashed just because victim agrees for it, says HC on FIR against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar : The Tribune India

Rape case can’t be quashed just because victim agrees for it, says HC on FIR against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar

Kumar had filed the petition seeking for the FIR to be quashed on the ground that the victim took back her complaint and consented for the same to be set aside

Rape case can’t be quashed just because victim agrees for it, says HC on FIR against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar

Bhushan Kumar. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, April 26

A case of rape cannot be quashed merely because the victim granted her consent to do so, the Bombay High Court said on Wednesday while expressing its disinclination to quash an FIR of rape registered against T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

Kumar had filed the petition seeking for the FIR to be quashed on the ground that the victim took back her complaint and consented for the same to be set aside.

A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik, however, noted that merely because the complainant was granting her consent was not ground enough to quash the first information report (FIR) alleging rape.

“Merely because the parties are consenting does not mean an FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code should be quashed. We have to see the contents of the FIR, the statements recorded to see if the crime was heinous or not. The relationship (in this case) from the contents does not seem consensual,” the court said.

Kumar’s advocate Niranjan Mundargi told the court that the FIR was registered in July 2021 for an incident that was allegedly happening since 2017.

He said that a B-summary report (false case or no case made out against the accused) had been filed by the police before the concerned magistrate’s court.

A local politician Mallikarjun Pujari filed a protest petition against such B-summary, claiming he had helped the woman register the FIR, however the woman had granted her consent to close the proceedings.

The magistrate’s court rejected the police’s report in April 2022.

The high court on Wednesday perused the FIR, the affidavit submitted by the complainant woman giving her consent for the case to be quashed and the order passed by the magistrate’s court.

The bench was of the opinion that the material did not reflect that the relationship between the accused and the woman was consensual.

“Contents of the consent affidavit are not sufficient to quash FIR. Generally under section 376, FIR can be quashed with the consent of the complainant. But then that is after the FIR or the affidavit shows that there was a consensual relationship. Here the complainant is only saying she doesn’t want to proceed with the case due to ‘circumstantial misunderstanding’,” the court said.

When the bench expressed its disinclination to allow the petition and quash the case, Mundargi sought time to submit further material in support of the plea.

The bench then posted the matter for further hearing on July 2, 2023.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: End of an era

3
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

4
Haryana

Housing scheme scrapped in Gurugram, Faridabad

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's ‘unfulfilled’ wish, wanted to see Sukhbir and Manpreet together in SAD again, says a relative

6
Nation

8 former Indian Navy men face death for spying in Qatar

7
Nation spurious drugs

Fresh alert, WHO flags syrup made in Punjab

8
Nation

Rs 45 crore spent on renovation of Kejriwal's bungalow, claims report; Congress slams AAP

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh police round up 83 in checking drive

10
Punjab SIT Report: Bent Cops

Punjab cops who helped dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh still to be named

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

10 policemen, driver killed in IED blast in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Chhattisgarh CM, assures a...

Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95 LIVE UPDATES: SAD leaders, workers gather at party office in Chandigarh to pay their last respects

PM Modi, other leaders pay homage to Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh; last rites at native village on Thursday

Punjab government and Chandigarh administration declare publ...

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

Panic grips students, teachers in Bengal school after gun-weilding man enters classroom

The person was later overpowered by police personnel and arr...

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

No going back on the fight against corruption, dynasties: PM Modi

Post 2014 government schemes a protective shield for India’s...


Cities

View All

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

29 Ajnala sanitary workers get regular employment

71K MT wheat arrives in Amritsar mandis

Wheat lifting at snail’s pace in Tarn Taran

Outcry as Darwin’s theory of evolution axed from syllabus

Protest in Tarn Taran against Ropar gurdwara sacrilege incident

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Canada cops on hunt to nab Punjabi man for woman’s murder

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Roads from Transport Light Point to Grain Light Point and from Sukhna Light Point to Transport Light Point to remain closed

Dera Bassi tragedy: Officials inspect ground zero, collect documents from plant

Tepid response yet again, only six of 128 CHB units go

Govt schools in Chandigarh see record pre-primary admissions

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected MCD mayor

Shelly Oberoi of AAP re-elected Delhi mayor; BJP's Shikha Rai withdraws nomination

BJP slams Kejriwal for Rs 45 crore renovation on residence, calls him ‘maharaj’; AAP clarifies

Excise scam: Delhi court to pass order on Sisodia's bail plea on April 28

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

Sexual harassment complaint by wrestlers: DCW demands registration of FIR against police officers for not lodging case

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Man set on fire during altercation, one held

Kapurthala’s 160-year-old clock is ticking again

Income tax raids at 12 premises of Jalandhar pastor

Woman killed, son injured as man opens fire on them

Law & order has gone for a toss, says Warring

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

‘Commercialisation’ of Rakh Bagh: Verify facts, take remedial action, NGT tells Ludhiana MC chief

2 nabbed peddlers wanted in eight criminal cases: Probe

A first: CIV, smart barricade for traffic management, road safety

Ludhiana Civic body dismantles sewer line of dyeing units

Defaulter govt departments rush to clear PSPCL dues, Rs 130 crore paid

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Centre should bear discom losses, says ex-Power Secy

Readiness reviewed ahead of Lok Adalat

Housing units handed over to EWS families

Two women die in separate road accidents

Patiala: Investiture ceremony