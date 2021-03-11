Raped by 2 men for months, Rajasthan girl becomes pregnant; grandfather among 3 arrested

Girl's grandfather, a liquor addict, allegedly allowed crime to take place in house

Photo for representation. — iStock

PTI

Kota (Rajasthan), May 12

Two men allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl with her grandfather allowing one of them to do so for months, causing the victim to become pregnant, police said on Thursday.

The three men, including the girl’s 70-year-old grandfather, were arrested on Wednesday after the victim fell ill in school on Monday and medical examination found her to be five-month pregnant, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Bundi, Jai Yadav said, the girl, belonging to a tribal community, was allegedly raped by her maternal grandfather’s friend Ramlal Bheel (50).

The grandfather, a liquor addict, had allegedly allowed the crime to take place in the house. On some occasions, Ramlal used to pay Rs 500 to the girl’s grandfather, police said.

The girl, along with her mentally challenged mother, lived at her grandfather’s place for over a decade. Her father had died 12 years ago.

Another accused in the case, Ajay Bairwa (20), also allegedly raped the girl multiple times in six months and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it, police said.

Police lodged a case of gang rape under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act against the girl’s grandfather and the other two accused at the Talera police station and arrested them on Wednesday.

“They were on Thursday produced before a court in Bundi that sent them in judicial custody,” SHO of Talera police station Digvijay Singh said.

The girl is undergoing medical treatment and permission for abortion has been obtained, the SHO added.

