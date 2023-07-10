 Ravi looking for chances to topple govt, Stalin complains to Murmu : The Tribune India

Chennai, July 9

Governor RN Ravi is unfit to hold the gubernatorial office as he functioned as a political opponent and looked for "opportunities to topple the state government", Chief Minister MK Stalin has conveyed to President Droupadi Murmu, the government said on Sunday.

"Ravi defamed Tamil culture, indulged in cheap politics, instigated communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace," he said in a letter to Murmu, adding through such actions the Governor violated his oath. Stalin said Ravi had violated the oath of office he took under Article 159 of the Constitution, the government said in an official release.

“A Governor who looks for opportunities to topple the state government in a state ruled by a party (DMK) opposed to the party in power at the Centre (BJP) can be regarded as a mere agent of the Union Government. Such a course of action pursued by a Governor will destroy the Indian democracy's basic tenets by damaging the principle of federalism. Governor RN Ravi is a good example of such a behaviour,” Stalin said in a letter dated July 8.

On the recent issue of the Governor's move to dismiss Minister V Senthil Balaji from the Cabinet, which he later backtracked from, Ravi showed his political slant, the CM claimed in his letter. Balaji was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month in a cash-for-jobs case.

On the one hand, Ravi delayed sanction to prosecute former ministers in the previous AIADMK regime and on the other hand, through his hasty action in Balaji's matter, against whom only now a probe has begun, he has displayed his political inclinations, the letter said. In handling the Balaji issue, Stalin said Ravi made serious violation of Constitutional provisions. Initially he had declined to accept the recommendation of retaining Balaji as a minister. Ravi also demanded on May 31 that Balaji be dropped from Cabinet till he was cleared of all criminal charges against him. Citing Constitutional provisions and relevant laws, the CM said it was his prerogative to induct ministers into the Cabinet or remove them. — PTI

Instigated communal hatred

Ravi defamed Tamil culture, indulged in cheap politics, instigated communal hatred and he is a threat to Tamil Nadu's peace. — MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu CM

