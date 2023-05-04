Raw fish gall bladder consumption can cause acute renal failure, even death: Experts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

Leading doctors at the capital’s Sir Gangaram Hospital on Thursday raised a red alarm on rampant consumption of raw fish’s gall bladder among various Indian communities saying this can cause acute renal failure and even death.

Dr (Prof) A.K. Bhalla, Chairman, Department of Nephrology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital who just saved a young woman after she reported with several inflamed kidneys following raw fish gall bladder consumption, said, “It is important to note that the risk of kidney injury can occur with the consumption of gallbladder from various types of fish. I recommend to avoid the consumption of raw fish gallbladder altogether to prevent potential health risks. These fish naturally produce high levels of bile in their digestive systems, which can be harmful to humans when ingested in large quantities.”

The bile contains a toxin called cyprinol, which has been shown to cause kidney damage in humans. Symptoms of fish bile-associated kidney injury can include abdominal pain, vomiting, and decreased urine output.

In severe cases, the condition can lead to kidney failure and even death, Bhalla said.

Seta Devi, 48, a resident of Ranchi was admitted in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with vomiting and severe kidney injury.

On questioning, she said she had consumed the raw gallbladder of a locally available “rohu” (Labeo rohita) for three days to cure her diabetes as advised by a local quack. After a few days, she developed severe nausea and vomiting.

“With her worsening condition, her family brought her to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. She was admitted in Department of Nephrology, where she underwent two sessions of hemodialysis. Her kidney biopsy revealed severe inflammation. She was started on high dose steroids with supportive treatment. By the seventh day, her kidney function started to recover and after two weeks, she was discharged with normal kidney function, doctors said.

Raw fish gall bladder consumption is a common practice in certain regions of Asia including India, particularly eastern and southern India.

It is traditionally believed to cure diabetes mellitus, bronchial asthma, arthritis and visual disturbances amongst others.

The most commonly implicated fish species are the Rohu (Labeo rohita) and the Catla (Catla catla), which are both commonly consumed in many parts of the country, said Bhalla.