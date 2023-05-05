Re-examine rape plaint against BJP leader: SC

New Delhi, May 4
The Supreme Court Thursday set aside an a magisterial court’s order for registration of an FIR against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and two others for rape and criminal intimidation on a complaint by a woman activist in West Bengal.
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah ordered remanded the case back to the magisterial court for re-adjudication as it asked the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore to apply his "judicial mind" and direct the state police to conduct an inquiry on the complaint before lodging an FIR.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC shuts proceedings on wrestlers' plea
Says demand for FIR met | Won’t monitor probe into allegatio...
No breakthrough in India-China LAC talks
Jaishankar, Lavrov discuss irritants due to West sanctions o...