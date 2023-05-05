Re-examine rape plaint against BJP leader: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 4

The Supreme Court Thursday set aside an a magisterial court’s order for registration of an FIR against BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and two others for rape and criminal intimidation on a complaint by a woman activist in West Bengal.

A Bench led by Justice MR Shah ordered remanded the case back to the magisterial court for re-adjudication as it asked the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore to apply his "judicial mind" and direct the state police to conduct an inquiry on the complaint before lodging an FIR.