Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, July 25
After the opposition upped the ante against the government on the issue of Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said had written a letter to leaders of opposition in both Houses that he was willing to discuss Manipur for as long as they wanted.
Shah’s comments came as the Parliament impasse over disagreement on rules for debating Manipur entered the fourth day amid opposition ruckus and government’s fresh strategy to push key bills amid din.
“I can understand those sloganeering are interested neither in cooperation nor cooperatives, neither in Dalits nor welfare of women. Their slogans are natural,” Shah said in LS this evening while replying to the debate on Multi State Cooperative Societies Bill 2023.
Shah said he had written a letter today to leaders of opposition in both Houses that he was ready for as long a discussion as they wanted.
“The government has no fear. Those who want to discuss Manipur can come and discuss. We have nothing to hide. I have written a letter to both leaders of opposition. The people are watching you. You have to go into elections. Keep the wrath of people in mind. And please create the right atmosphere in Parliament for a discussion on a sensitive issue like Manipur,” Shah said.
Shah had yesterday also offered a discussion but had not named Manipur.
The Government is proposing a discussion under rules that allow short duration debates.
The opposition wants a discussion under rules that allow taking up a matter after adjourning all other business. While a short duration discussion is conventionally limited to a few hours, the discussion under an adjournment motion can go on for hours with everyone getting adequate opportunity to speak. Also, in the latter, the opposition can force voting.
