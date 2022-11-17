Ready-to-install bridges tested in Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, November 16

Indian Army’s infrastructure push in eastern Ladakh includes ready-to-install bridges across rivers, fast boats to traverse water bodies and cutting-edge equipment located in forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

Among the first are bridges that can be quickly placed across rivers like the Indus or the Shyok that run close to the LAC. Trials for constructing assault bridges have been done in the high-altitude area for the first time ever, said sources in the defence establishment, adding that there was an impetus on assault bridges.

“Trials of assault bridges have been done, including one across the Indus,” said the source. A similar test will be done in winters when the ground is frozen.

Assault bridges are typically deployed within 30 minutes or so. Overall forward connectivity has been given a push. Recently inducted new generation equipment have been employed to expedite progress. The equipment that was with the Border Roads Organisation is now also with engineers of the Army. The capacity of combat engineers has been increased by several times as snow-cutters, excavators and heavy duty rock-drillers are now stationed with engineering teams along the LAC.

New ‘landing craft’ — fast boats — in eastern Ladakh have given an impetus to patrolling capability. “We match boat speeds of the adversary,” said the source when asked about the Chinese boats in the 135 km-wide glacial melt Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh.

In Ladakh, airfields at Leh and Kargil will be relaid. The upcoming airfields at Nyoma and Daulat Baig Oldie (DBO) have mud-paved landing grounds and are vital for operations near the LAC.

Approximately 150 km of operational tracks have been constructed in Northern Command, including permanent works such as drains, surface and causeways, constructed concurrently to enhance their longevity.