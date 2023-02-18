Recent tribulations have made India strong: PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 17

India today has become “anti-fragile” after having successfully navigated through an epidemic, wars and natural disasters in the past three years, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking at a summit.

The concept of “anti-fragile” goes beyond robustness. It means that something does not merely withstand a shock but actually improves because of it, he said.

“Where once India was seen as fragile and frail, it is now being recognised as ‘anti-fragile’. India has shown the world how disasters can be turned into opportunity. Today, India believes in its capability and its voice resounds on the world stage,” said the PM as he once again recalled the situation before 2014 when “scandals plagued India and its prestige was at stake”.

Corruption was depriving the poor of their rights and the aspirations of youth were sacrificed at the altar of nepotism and dynasty, he said.

“It was difficult for the country to progress in such an imagination. So we re-imagined and reinvented all aspects of governance. Welfare delivery was re-imagined as was development of infrastructure. Earlier, they were not considered imperatives. People used to talk of removing poverty, but the truth was the poor were considered a burden on the country. So they were left to their own devices. Now the focus is on empowering the poor so that they participate in the country’s growth to their full potential,” he observed to repeated applause.