Record hike, paddy MSP up by Rs 143, moong Rs 803

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

In a bonanza for farmers, the Union Government today hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of kharif crops by 4 to over 10 per cent with moong and paddy witnessing a record increase.

The moong MSP saw the maximum hike of Rs 803 — from Rs 7,755 to Rs 8,558 per quintal. The paddy MSP has been raised by Rs 143 from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,183 per quintal, which is the second steepest increase in the last decade, the last being of Rs 200 in the 2018-19 crop year. The government said the decision had been taken to encourage farmers to bring more area under the crop and boost their income. The support price of ‘A’ grade variety of paddy has been raised by Rs 143 from Rs 2,060 to Rs 2,203.

With 10.3 per cent jump, the prices of sesamum rose to Rs 8,635 whereas groundnut saw a hike of 9 per cent to Rs 6,357 per quintal.

Goyal evaded a query on non-procurement of sunflower crop at MSP from farmers in Haryana, several of whom were cane-charged during a protest on the NH-44 at Shahabad in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.