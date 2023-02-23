 Recruitment of Agniveers: Only going online, no change in exam syllabus, says top Army official : The Tribune India

Army had recently announced a change in the Agniveer recruitment process and candidates wanting to join the force will now have to first appear for an online common entrance examination, followed by physical fitness and medical tests

Photo for representation. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, February 23

There is no change in the syllabus or the test pattern that will be used for the online common entrance examination (CEE), the first level of screening in the recruitment procedure for Agniveers, a top Army official said on Thursday.

Lt Gen N S Sarna, Director General of Recruiting, Indian Army, during a media interaction held at the South Block here, said the decision to go for an online examination format was driven by multiple factors, including that the youth are now very “technologically aware” and the proliferation of mobile phones and its penetration has gone deep into the villages, making new technology accessible to people.

Earlier, candidates for Agniveers and others, had to undergo physical fitness test, followed by medical tests, and appearing for the CEE was the last step.

Lt Gen Sarna said the process to hold the online CEE as the “first screening process” is also to help candidates, and facilitate the Army in recruiting “youths who are both technologically aware and physically fit”.

“Candidates earlier had to stand in long queues for the screening process, and even during rallies a large number of them had to take part. Now, the change in the recruitment process will help potential candidates, and the Army will be able to manage it better with easing of the administrative process,” he said.

The process will become “easy, simple and more streamlined”, Lt Gen Sarna said.

The Army had recently issued notifications on modification in recruitment procedure for Agniveers and others. The notifications for registration have been uploaded on the ‘Join Indian Army’ website.

The army has announced modification to the recruitment procedure for “junior commissioned officer/other ranks/Aginveers”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on February 16.

Online registrations for applications are now open from February 16 to March 15 where candidates can apply according to their age, educational qualification, physical criteria and other qualification requirements, the statement said.

According to the modified recruitment procedure, a computer-based online CEE will be conducted before the recruitment rally.

“This will be the first filtering level in the recruitment process. But, I would like to assure candidates that there is no change in the syllabus or the pattern of the examination (CEE)...it will just be an online version of the earlier exam, when they used to answer MCQs (multiple choice questions) on paper,” Lt Gen Sarna said.

He said the Army has identified 176 locations across the country, which can be expanded if needed, and candidate can choose five centres where they wish to appear for the online CEE. “Out of these five options, one centre will be allocated,” the Army official said.

The computer-based online CEE is planned to be conducted at 175 to 180 examination centres all over India, between April 17-30, the ministry had earlier said.

The DG-Recruiting of the Army said “bonus points” will be given to candidates who are 10th pass and have completed two-year course of ITI, and those who have done NCC and have A, B or C certificates, outstanding sportspersons, and also diploma holders.

The Army had recently put out advertisements regarding the change in the recruitment process in various newspapers.

The recruitment will be carried out in three stages, the statement said.

In stage one, all candidates who have registered and applied online will undergo the CEE.

In stage two, the shortlisted candidates will be called for a recruitment rally at a location decided by respective Army Recruitment Offices where they will undergo physical fitness test and physical measurement test.

Finally, in stage three, the selected candidates will undergo medical tests.

Lt Gen Sarna said the online CEE will make the process “more transparent and fair”.

Educational videos on ‘How to register’ and ‘How to appear’ in the online entrance exam have been uploaded on the Join Indian Army website, and on YouTube, he said.

Cost of fee for the online CEE is Rs 500 per candidate where 50 per cent of the cost will be borne by the Indian Army. Candidates are required to pay Rs 250 during online registration of application, he said.

The changed procedure will focus on enhanced cognitive aspects during recruitment and will result in wider and better outreach across the country, the minstry had earlier said in the statement.

It will also reduce large crowds assembling at recruiting rallies and reduce the administrative commitments in their conduct besides reducing the number of candidates going for medical examination, it said.

