Refrain from causing harm to party: Gehlot

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

In a jibe at Sachin pilot, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Congress workers should focus on winning the next elections and refrain from doing anything which may damage the party.

“Everyone should work hard so that the party wins the coming election (in Rajasthan). People should not worry about their personal interests. The high command will compensate if anyone suffers any personal loss. But if you say something that harms the party, that sort of loss cannot be compensated by anyone”, Gehlot told the media here.

Pilot, an aspirant for the Rajasthan CM’s post, recently ignored the high command’s directive and organised a protest in Jaipur against his own party-led government, demanding a probe into corruption charges against the previous BJP government in the state.