Relentless quest to go up globally our policy: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

“Indian foreign policy is a relentless quest to go up the international order,” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while pointing out that India’s capacities had grown over the years, resulting in an increase in manoeuvring space.

“The way to rise is to maximise opportunities, and opportunities are provided by the contradictions of the world.... Every rising power looks for contradictions because if there were no contradictions, there’s no space for a rising power to move,” he said at the launch of the book “Grasping greatness: Making India a leading power” on Thursday evening at the Global Technology Summit organised by Carnegie India with the MEA.