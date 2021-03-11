Reliance Jio starts mobile telephony service on Kedarnath trek route in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, May 30
Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti chairman Ajendra Ajay on Sunday inaugurated the mobile and data services of Reliance Jio on the Kedarnath trek route.
With this, Reliance Jio became the first operator to give mobile and data connectivity on the trek route between Gaurikund and the Himalayan shrine, the telecommunication firm said in a statement.
Pilgrims en route to the temple will now stay connected with their loved ones through voice or video calls, it said.
With a huge number of pilgrims coming this year on Char Dham Yatra, Jio has expanded its network on the Kedarnath trek route to give a superior mobile connectivity experience to devotees, the statement by Reliance Jio said.
After a gap of two years during which the yatra was interrupted due to the Covid pandemic, there is a huge rush of pilgrims this year for the Himalayan temples.
A full capacity tower has been installed at Sonprayag, a very important halt location, in accordance with the plan to install five towers between Gaurikund and Kedarnath, the firm said.
Three towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint have already been installed and the remaining two will be erected soon, it added.
Ten additional solutions are being offered and the mobile network has been given the fibre link for uninterrupted connectivity to pilgrims on the route, the firm further said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: Security reduction of late singer under scrutiny, responsibility to be fixed, says CM Mann
CM announces to set up judicial commission under sitting HC ...
Goldy Brar, the man who took responsibility for Sidhu Moosewala's killing: These are things we know about the cop’s son addressed as ‘doctor’
Sidhu Moosewala was on the radar of gangsters for a long tim...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
685 qualify civil services exam, women secure top 3 ranks: UPSC
Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla have secured...