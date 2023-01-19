Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Chandigarh, January 19
People in northwest India can expect some respite from the biting cold in the coming days.
A fresh intense Western Disturbance will affect the Western Himalayan Region from January 20 to 26 and plains of northwest India from January 23 to 25, resulting in the abatement of cold wave conditions, according to the IMD.
A rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius is likely over many parts of northwest India on January 19 and 20 with no significant change thereafter for subsequent three days.
Though cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are expected to continue in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan, the situation over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and north Madhya Pradesh will start improving from January 19/20 onwards.
Apart from snow in the upper reaches, isolated light rains are also expected over Punjab and Haryana on January 19 and 20.
During the past 24 hours, the minimum temperatures remained in the range of 1-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and many parts of west Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.
Cold wave conditions also prevailed at most places.
Severe cold wave was observed at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and in some parts over east and west Rajasthan, according to the IMD.
